DRC Ebola Outbreak Death Toll At 2,209 As Of December 8, According To African Union

Xinhua: Death toll from Ebola outbreak in DRC rises to 2,209: A.U.

“The death toll from the ongoing Ebola outbreak in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) has climbed to 2,209, the African Union (A.U.) disclosed on Thursday. According to the 55-member pan African bloc’s latest periodic report on the status Ebola virus, a total of 2,209 deaths were reported due to the ongoing Ebola outbreak in DRC as of Dec. 8, registering additional 59 new human causalities from the 2,150 deaths that were reported as of October 13…” (12/12).