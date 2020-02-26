Dozens Of HIV-Positive Women Forcibly Sterilized After Giving Birth At Public Hospitals In South Africa, Report Says

AP: Dozens of HIV-positive S. African women forcibly sterilized

“A scathing new report reveals that dozens of HIV-positive women were forced or coerced into sterilization after giving birth at public hospitals in South Africa. The Commission for Gender Equality’s report this week says it investigated complaints by at least 48 women of ‘cruel, torturous or inhumane and degrading treatment’ at the hospitals. At times it occurred when women were in labor…” (Magome, 2/25).

Bloomberg: Women With HIV Are Being Forcibly Sterilized in South Africa

“…The investigation was prompted by a 2015 complaint by the non-profit Women’s Legal Centre, which documented 48 cases where women were allegedly either forced or coerced into agreeing to the procedure while giving birth…” (Squazzin, 2/25).