Double Burden Of Malnutrition Impacting 1 In 3 Low-, Middle-Income Nations, Lancet Series Shows

The Guardian: Malnutrition and obesity now a global problem, say experts

“…Experts warn of a double burden of malnutrition, with underweight and obese children living in the same communities and even within the same families. One in three low- and middle-income countries are now affected, according to experts led by the World Health Organization. The root of both problems is the same — a dearth of nutritious food. … A series of papers in the Lancet medical journal by experts including the WHO says more than a third of low- and middle-income countries are now affected by the double burden of malnutrition. The authors call for action to improve the food supply and protect children’s health…” (Boseley, 12/16).