menu

Filling the need for trusted information on national health issues

Double Burden Of Malnutrition Impacting 1 In 3 Low-, Middle-Income Nations, Lancet Series Shows

Dec 17, 2019

The Guardian: Malnutrition and obesity now a global problem, say experts
“…Experts warn of a double burden of malnutrition, with underweight and obese children living in the same communities and even within the same families. One in three low- and middle-income countries are now affected, according to experts led by the World Health Organization. The root of both problems is the same — a dearth of nutritious food. … A series of papers in the Lancet medical journal by experts including the WHO says more than a third of low- and middle-income countries are now affected by the double burden of malnutrition. The authors call for action to improve the food supply and protect children’s health…” (Boseley, 12/16).

Tags

Search News Summaries For:

Recent Reports

Related Summaries

The Henry J. Kaiser Family Foundation Headquarters: 185 Berry St., Suite 2000, San Francisco, CA 94170 | Phone 650-854-9400
Washington Offices and Barbara Jordan Conference Center: 1330 G Street, NW, Washington, DC 20005 | Phone 202-347-5270

www.kff.org | Email Alerts: kff.org/email | facebook.com/KaiserFamilyFoundation | twitter.com/kff

Filling the need for trusted information on national health issues, the Kaiser Family Foundation is a nonprofit organization based in San Francisco, California.