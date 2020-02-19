menu

Filling the need for trusted information on national health issues

Support our work

ONE U.K. And Ireland Director Welcomes New DFID Secretary Of State, Reflects On Legacy, Future Of U.K. Aid

Feb 19, 2020

ONE: Why DFID matters on the global stage
Romilly Greenhill, director at ONE U.K. and Ireland, discusses the U.K.’s commitment to foreign aid, reflecting on both the legacy and future of U.K. aid, and welcomes Anne-Marie Trevelyan as DFID’s new secretary of state. Greenhill writes, “As we welcome Anne-Marie Trevelyan as our new secretary of state, we urge the U.K. government to continue to uphold DFID’s standards and maintain its departmental independence. Do we want to damage our hard-won global image by reducing our aid effort, or redirecting aid towards our own, narrow, British interests? Or do we keep our place at the world’s top table, helping to secure peace, progress, and prosperity for all?” (2/18).

Tags

Search News Summaries For:

Recent Reports

Related Summaries

The Henry J. Kaiser Family Foundation Headquarters: 185 Berry St., Suite 2000, San Francisco, CA 94107 | Phone 650-854-9400
Washington Offices and Barbara Jordan Conference Center: 1330 G Street, NW, Washington, DC 20005 | Phone 202-347-5270

www.kff.org | Email Alerts: kff.org/email | facebook.com/KaiserFamilyFoundation | twitter.com/kff

Filling the need for trusted information on national health issues, the Kaiser Family Foundation is a nonprofit organization based in San Francisco, California.