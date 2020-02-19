ONE U.K. And Ireland Director Welcomes New DFID Secretary Of State, Reflects On Legacy, Future Of U.K. Aid

ONE: Why DFID matters on the global stage

Romilly Greenhill, director at ONE U.K. and Ireland, discusses the U.K.’s commitment to foreign aid, reflecting on both the legacy and future of U.K. aid, and welcomes Anne-Marie Trevelyan as DFID’s new secretary of state. Greenhill writes, “As we welcome Anne-Marie Trevelyan as our new secretary of state, we urge the U.K. government to continue to uphold DFID’s standards and maintain its departmental independence. Do we want to damage our hard-won global image by reducing our aid effort, or redirecting aid towards our own, narrow, British interests? Or do we keep our place at the world’s top table, helping to secure peace, progress, and prosperity for all?” (2/18).