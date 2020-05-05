DFID Announces Measures To Support U.K. Development NGOs Amid COVID-19 Crisis

Devex: DFID sets out measures to support U.K. NGOs

“The U.K.’s Department for International Development has announced measures to help struggling organizations in the development sector, but NGOs are calling for more support. The lockdown measures and economic crisis sparked by the coronavirus pandemic have caused significant financial problems for the development community. Many NGOs have been forced to furlough staff or pause programming, as unrestricted public fundraising dries up. Some organizations fear they could go bankrupt in several months without support. The government announced measures to help charities working within the U.K. almost a month ago, but until now, there was little on offer for those focused elsewhere…” (Worley, 5/5).