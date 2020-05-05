menu

Filling the need for trusted information on national health issues

Support our work

DFID Announces Measures To Support U.K. Development NGOs Amid COVID-19 Crisis

May 05, 2020

Devex: DFID sets out measures to support U.K. NGOs
“The U.K.’s Department for International Development has announced measures to help struggling organizations in the development sector, but NGOs are calling for more support. The lockdown measures and economic crisis sparked by the coronavirus pandemic have caused significant financial problems for the development community. Many NGOs have been forced to furlough staff or pause programming, as unrestricted public fundraising dries up. Some organizations fear they could go bankrupt in several months without support. The government announced measures to help charities working within the U.K. almost a month ago, but until now, there was little on offer for those focused elsewhere…” (Worley, 5/5).

Tags

Search News Summaries For:

Recent Reports

Related Summaries

The Henry J. Kaiser Family Foundation Headquarters: 185 Berry St., Suite 2000, San Francisco, CA 94107 | Phone 650-854-9400
Washington Offices and Barbara Jordan Conference Center: 1330 G Street, NW, Washington, DC 20005 | Phone 202-347-5270

www.kff.org | Email Alerts: kff.org/email | facebook.com/KaiserFamilyFoundation | twitter.com/kff

Filling the need for trusted information on national health issues, the Kaiser Family Foundation is a nonprofit organization based in San Francisco, California.