menu

Filling the need for trusted information on national health issues

Support our work

Devex Interviews Expert On WASH Financing

Feb 12, 2020

Devex: Q&A: How to plug the WASH financing gaps
“The World Bank has estimated that to meet Sustainable Development Goal targets 6.1 and 6.2 — the former on achieving universal and equitable access to safe water for all and the latter on achieving access to adequate and equitable sanitation and hygiene for all and ending open defecation — investments would need to triple to an annual $114 billion. Catarina de Albuquerque, CEO of Sanitation and Water for All — a global, multistakeholder partnership committed to achieving universal access to clean drinking water and adequate sanitation — says the estimate is on the modest side…” (2/12).

Tags

Search News Summaries For:

Recent Reports

Related Summaries

The Henry J. Kaiser Family Foundation Headquarters: 185 Berry St., Suite 2000, San Francisco, CA 94107 | Phone 650-854-9400
Washington Offices and Barbara Jordan Conference Center: 1330 G Street, NW, Washington, DC 20005 | Phone 202-347-5270

www.kff.org | Email Alerts: kff.org/email | facebook.com/KaiserFamilyFoundation | twitter.com/kff

Filling the need for trusted information on national health issues, the Kaiser Family Foundation is a nonprofit organization based in San Francisco, California.