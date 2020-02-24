menu

Devex Explores Challenges Of Blended Finance For Development

Feb 24, 2020

Devex: Why blended finance hasn’t taken off
“Blended finance has been the hot topic in development finance circles for a number of years, but despite the excitement around it, the practice hasn’t taken off. … While there is more familiarity with the concept than there was a few years ago, there is still a lack of understanding about how to use concessional capital to help de-risk deals and bring in private investors, and the deals are still complicated and take time to put together…” (Saldinger, 2/24).

