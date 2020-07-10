Devex Examines Multilateral Development Banks’ Funding, Procurement Activity Amid COVID-19

Devex: MDBs: Fast-tracking procurement in the time of COVID-19

“…From the World Bank’s mobilization of $160 billion in funding to the Asian Development Bank’s $20 billion COVID-19 pandemic response, multilateral development banks — or MDBs — acted promptly and accelerated their processes in disbursing COVID-19 funding, which was either new or reallocated from existing projects. But the funding activity and procurement notices are increasingly difficult to track since the situation is uncertain and numbers are constantly changing, with MDBs also having to navigate the effects of market disruption — high global demands and broken supply chains — brought about by the crisis…” (Coralde/Tamonan, 7/10).