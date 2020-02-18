menu

Devex Examines Implications Of USAID Anti-Terrorism Policy On Humanitarian Aid In Nigeria

Feb 18, 2020

Devex: USAID pushes back on counterterror regulation complaints
“The U.S. Agency for International Development has pushed back on reports that a policy intended to prevent U.S. humanitarian funding from supporting terrorism hinders crisis response efforts in Nigeria. The concern relates to a clause that USAID began including in its awards in mid-2017, which states that implementers, ‘must obtain the prior written approval of the USAID Agreement Office before providing any assistance … to individuals whom the [implementer] affirmatively knows to have been formerly affiliated with Boko Haram or [ISIS-West Africa], as combatants or non-combatants’ …” (Igoe, 2/18).

