Devex Examines Impact Of Mexico City Policy In Malawi

Feb 19, 2020

Devex: In Malawi, Trump’s global gag rule creates culture of intimidation
“Malawi has seen a lack of access to HIV services in some areas, a siloing of health care, and a hold on legislation as a result of U.S. global health assistance policies. The ‘global gag rule,’ or Mexico City policy, which states that foreign NGOs that receive any U.S. global health funding are prohibited from engaging in abortion-related activities, including providing counseling or education, hampers sexual and reproductive health services around the world. In Malawi, the policy has impacted policy and health more broadly, according to a report released last week…” (Saldinger, 2/19).

