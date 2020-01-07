Devex Examines Foreign Aid Priorities, Development Issues To Watch In U.S. Congress In 2020

Devex: Development issues to watch in the U.S. Congress in 2020

“While development legislation has seen success in recent years, including several bills making it across the finish line in the U.S. budget deal passed in late 2019, 2020 may be a more difficult year for foreign aid priorities in Congress. … While it may be hard to find bipartisan middle ground and the time to pass much legislation, there are a few bills and issues that the development community is advocating for or watching…” (Saldinger, 1/7).