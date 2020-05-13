menu

Devex Examines Efforts To Prioritize Gender-Based Response To COVID-19 Pandemic

May 13, 2020

Devex: The effort to prioritize gender-based violence in U.N. pandemic response
“…At the United Nations, gender has been mainstreamed within the COVID-19 response, [Åsa Regnér, deputy executive director at U.N. Women,] argued. The organization has been able to build on lessons from previous crises — especially the Ebola and Zika outbreaks — where restrictions on movement led to an increase in violence against women…” (Smith, 5/13).

