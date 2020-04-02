menu

Filling the need for trusted information on national health issues

Support our work

Developing Countries, Indigenous Populations, Refugees At Risk Of Greatest Impacts From COVID-19 Pandemic

Apr 02, 2020

Bloomberg: Poorer Countries Are Least Prepared for Pandemic Lockdowns (Einhorn et al., 4/2).

DW: Developing countries brace for bigger blow than 2008 crisis (Pandey, 4/2).

SciDev.Net: Coronavirus ‘could devastate’ indigenous communities (Wight, 4/1).

U.N. News: Low-skilled workers, developing countries at risk of steep economic decline as coronavirus advances (4/1).

U.N. News: COVID-19: International community must step up to prevent pandemic from devastating vulnerable on the run (4/1).

Tags

Search News Summaries For:

Recent Reports

Related Summaries

The Henry J. Kaiser Family Foundation Headquarters: 185 Berry St., Suite 2000, San Francisco, CA 94107 | Phone 650-854-9400
Washington Offices and Barbara Jordan Conference Center: 1330 G Street, NW, Washington, DC 20005 | Phone 202-347-5270

www.kff.org | Email Alerts: kff.org/email | facebook.com/KaiserFamilyFoundation | twitter.com/kff

Filling the need for trusted information on national health issues, the Kaiser Family Foundation is a nonprofit organization based in San Francisco, California.