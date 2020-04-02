Developing Countries, Indigenous Populations, Refugees At Risk Of Greatest Impacts From COVID-19 Pandemic
Bloomberg: Poorer Countries Are Least Prepared for Pandemic Lockdowns (Einhorn et al., 4/2).
DW: Developing countries brace for bigger blow than 2008 crisis (Pandey, 4/2).
SciDev.Net: Coronavirus ‘could devastate’ indigenous communities (Wight, 4/1).
U.N. News: Low-skilled workers, developing countries at risk of steep economic decline as coronavirus advances (4/1).
U.N. News: COVID-19: International community must step up to prevent pandemic from devastating vulnerable on the run (4/1).