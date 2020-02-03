Despite Coronavirus Outbreak Increasingly Looking Pandemic, Control Possible, U.N. Expert Says; Researchers Work To Determine How Disease Spreads, Mortality Rate

AP: New China virus details show challenge for outbreak control

“…Details that emerged last week about the new virus from China show how challenging it could be to control this outbreak, health experts say…” (Marchione, 2/2).

New York Times: Wuhan Coronavirus Looks Increasingly Like a Pandemic, Experts Say

“The Wuhan coronavirus spreading from China is now likely to become a pandemic that circles the globe, according to many of the world’s leading infectious disease experts…” (McNeil, 2/2).

STAT: Top WHO official says it’s not too late to stop the new coronavirus outbreak

“There is still reason to believe the growing coronavirus outbreak in China can be contained, a top World Health Organization official said Saturday, pointing to some evidence that the disease may not be spreading as rapidly as is feared. He also downplayed reports that people infected with the virus may be contagious before they show symptoms — a feature that, if true, would make it much harder to control…” (Branswell, 2/1).

Wall Street Journal: Experts Race to Figure Out How Contagious the Coronavirus Is

“…Studies published in recent days say the new virus appears to be more contagious than seasonal flu and on par with the similar pathogen behind an outbreak of severe acute respiratory syndrome in 2002 and 2003. The new virus’ mortality rate, however, is far below that of SARS…” (Deng et al., 2/2).

Washington Post: Early missteps and state secrecy in China probably allowed the coronavirus to spread farther and faster

“…An analysis of those early weeks — from official statements, leaked accounts from Chinese medical professionals, newly released scientific data, and interviews with public health officials and infectious disease experts — reveals potential missteps by China’s overburdened public health officials. It also underscores how a bureaucratic culture that prioritizes political stability over all else probably allowed the virus to spread farther and faster…” (Shih et al., 2/1).