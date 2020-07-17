Cybersecurity Threats Ramped Up During Pandemic, Health Care, Pharmaceutical Companies Say, Following Russian Hack Alert From U.K., U.S., Canada

Wall Street Journal: Russian Hack Alert Shows Scale of Health Care’s Cybersecurity Challenge

“Intelligence agencies in the U.S. and U.K. are now warning that other nations are targeting health-care organizations and pharmaceutical companies with cyberattacks. But security chiefs at hospitals, research facilities, and drugmakers say they have been under siege for months already. Thursday’s alert from the National Cyber Security Centre in the U.K., backed by U.S. and Canadian agencies, was unusually direct in its attribution, blaming a hacking group linked to Russian security services. The Kremlin has refuted the allegations. … The problem isn’t new for these companies, who have been dealing for months with volumes of attack attempts that far outstrip what they detected before the pandemic…” (Rundle, 7/16).

