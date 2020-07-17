menu

Filling the need for trusted information on national health issues

Support our work

Cybersecurity Threats Ramped Up During Pandemic, Health Care, Pharmaceutical Companies Say, Following Russian Hack Alert From U.K., U.S., Canada

Jul 17, 2020

Wall Street Journal: Russian Hack Alert Shows Scale of Health Care’s Cybersecurity Challenge
“Intelligence agencies in the U.S. and U.K. are now warning that other nations are targeting health-care organizations and pharmaceutical companies with cyberattacks. But security chiefs at hospitals, research facilities, and drugmakers say they have been under siege for months already. Thursday’s alert from the National Cyber Security Centre in the U.K., backed by U.S. and Canadian agencies, was unusually direct in its attribution, blaming a hacking group linked to Russian security services. The Kremlin has refuted the allegations. … The problem isn’t new for these companies, who have been dealing for months with volumes of attack attempts that far outstrip what they detected before the pandemic…” (Rundle, 7/16).

Additional coverage of the hacking alert is available from Bloomberg, New York Times, Wall Street Journal, and Washington Post.

Tags

Search News Summaries For:

Recent Reports

Related Summaries

The Henry J. Kaiser Family Foundation Headquarters: 185 Berry St., Suite 2000, San Francisco, CA 94107 | Phone 650-854-9400
Washington Offices and Barbara Jordan Conference Center: 1330 G Street, NW, Washington, DC 20005 | Phone 202-347-5270

www.kff.org | Email Alerts: kff.org/email | facebook.com/KaiserFamilyFoundation | twitter.com/kff

Filling the need for trusted information on national health issues, the Kaiser Family Foundation is a nonprofit organization based in San Francisco, California.