menu

Filling the need for trusted information on national health issues

Support our work

CSIS Expert Discusses U.S. Support For Gavi, Provides Recommendations For Ongoing Support In Brief, Video

Feb 25, 2020

Center for Strategic & International Studies: Sustaining U.S. Support for Gavi: A Critical Global Health Security and Development Partner
In this new brief, Katherine Bliss, senior fellow at the CSIS Global Health Policy Center, discusses the work of Gavi, the Vaccine Alliance, including the history of U.S. support and engagement with Gavi and recommendations on how the U.S. can support Gavi’s work in the 2021-2025 strategic period. The brief is accompanied by a video “explaining how Gavi works and how U.S. support for Gavi in 2020 and beyond helps protect the health of future generations in the United States and around the world” (2/24).

Tags

Search News Summaries For:

Recent Reports

Related Summaries

The Henry J. Kaiser Family Foundation Headquarters: 185 Berry St., Suite 2000, San Francisco, CA 94107 | Phone 650-854-9400
Washington Offices and Barbara Jordan Conference Center: 1330 G Street, NW, Washington, DC 20005 | Phone 202-347-5270

www.kff.org | Email Alerts: kff.org/email | facebook.com/KaiserFamilyFoundation | twitter.com/kff

Filling the need for trusted information on national health issues, the Kaiser Family Foundation is a nonprofit organization based in San Francisco, California.