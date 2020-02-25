CSIS Expert Discusses U.S. Support For Gavi, Provides Recommendations For Ongoing Support In Brief, Video

Center for Strategic & International Studies: Sustaining U.S. Support for Gavi: A Critical Global Health Security and Development Partner

In this new brief, Katherine Bliss, senior fellow at the CSIS Global Health Policy Center, discusses the work of Gavi, the Vaccine Alliance, including the history of U.S. support and engagement with Gavi and recommendations on how the U.S. can support Gavi’s work in the 2021-2025 strategic period. The brief is accompanied by a video “explaining how Gavi works and how U.S. support for Gavi in 2020 and beyond helps protect the health of future generations in the United States and around the world” (2/24).