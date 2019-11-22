CSIS Commission On Strengthening America’s Health Security Releases Final Set Of Recommendations For U.S. Action On Global Health Security

Devex: Commission aims to create roadmap for U.S. role in global health security

“A commission including global health and national security leaders, and members of Congress has released a set of recommendations it believes can serve as a blueprint for improved U.S. action on global health security. ‘We began the Commission’s work with a simple, powerful proposition: health security is national security, in a world that is increasingly dangerous and interdependent,’ Dr. Julie L. Gerberding, the co-chair of the Center for Strategic and International Studies Commission on Strengthening America’s Health Security, said in her written testimony for a Senate Committee on Armed Services Subcommittee hearing Wednesday. … The commission’s final report, which was released this week, makes seven recommendations of actions that the administration and Congress can take to improve global health security and bolster the U.S. role in addressing critical issues facing the world…” (Saldinger, 11/22).