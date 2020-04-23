COVID-19 Pandemic ‘Unprecedented Wake-Up Call’ On Climate, U.N.’s Guterres Says In Earth Day Message; In Video Message, SG Warns Of Health Delivery Human Rights Crisis

AP: U.N. chief: Pandemic is fast becoming a ‘human rights crisis’

“U.N. Secretary-General António Guterres said Thursday that the coronavirus pandemic is ‘a human crisis that is fast becoming a human rights crisis.’ The U.N. chief said in a video message that there is discrimination in the delivery of public services to tackle COVID-19 and there are ‘structural inequalities that impede access to them’…” (Lederer, 4/23).

U.N. News: COVID-19 pandemic, an ‘unprecedented wake-up call’ for all inhabitants of Mother Earth

“In his message for International Mother Earth Day this Wednesday, U.N. Secretary-General António Guterres acknowledged that all eyes are on the COVID-19 pandemic, which he flagged as ‘an unprecedented wake-up call.’ Recognizing the ‘immediate and dreadful’ impact of the coronavirus, the U.N. chief urged everyone to ‘work together to save lives, ease suffering and lessen the shattering economic and social consequence.’ At the same time, he observed that climate disruption is approaching ‘a point of no return,’ and a ‘deep emergency’ that long predates the pandemic…” (4/22).