COVID-19 Pandemic Threatens To Push Millions Of People Into Poverty, U.N. SG, World Bank President Warn; Response Requires Coordination To Keep SDGs On Track, Guterres Says

AP: U.N. chief: Virus could push millions of Africans into poverty

“U.N. Secretary-General António Guterres warned Wednesday that the coronavirus pandemic threatens Africa’s progress and could push millions into extreme poverty. The U.N. chief said in a video message launching a policy report on ‘The Impact of COVID-19 in Africa’ that countries on the continent have responded swiftly to the crisis, and as of now reported cases are lower than feared with more than 2,500 deaths…” (Lederer, 5/20).

BBC: Coronavirus: World Bank warns 60m at risk of ‘extreme poverty’

“Up to 60m people will be pushed into ‘extreme poverty’ by the coronavirus warns the president of the World Bank. David Malpass said the bank expects global economic growth to shrink by 5% this year as nations deal with the pandemic…” (5/20).

U.N. News: Coordination essential to beat coronavirus, keep development goals on track

“As the unprecedented COVID-19 crisis continues to wreak havoc across the world — with the most vulnerable suffering the most — the U.N. chief said on Tuesday that the task of eradicating poverty and achieving the development goals ‘has never been more challenging, more urgent and more necessary’…” (5/19).