menu

Filling the need for trusted information on national health issues

Support our work

COVID-19 Pandemic Threatens To Divert Resources From Other Diseases, Experts Warn

May 11, 2020

Financial Times: Experts warn coronavirus will divert resources from killer diseases
“…[The dilemma of suspending vaccination campaigns amid the coronavirus pandemic] is faced across the developing world as the virus not only claims lives of health workers and others directly, but is also causing huge disruptions to the treatment and prevention of other killer diseases as the pandemic threatens to overwhelm fragile health systems. Aid groups fear this ‘resource steal’ will result in other illnesses, from HIV and TB to malaria and dengue fever, being neglected as finite resources are diverted to deal with Covid-19, costing lives today and storing up huge problems for the future…” (Jack/Munshi, 5/10).

Quartz: As if Covid-19 was not enough, other virus outbreaks are erupting around the world
“It’s a good time to be a virus, it seems. While everyone is likely well aware of the coronavirus pandemic, other viral diseases are also thriving, spreading locally and threatening already overwhelmed health care systems…” (Gelling, 5/10).

Tags

Search News Summaries For:

Recent Reports

Related Summaries

The Henry J. Kaiser Family Foundation Headquarters: 185 Berry St., Suite 2000, San Francisco, CA 94107 | Phone 650-854-9400
Washington Offices and Barbara Jordan Conference Center: 1330 G Street, NW, Washington, DC 20005 | Phone 202-347-5270

www.kff.org | Email Alerts: kff.org/email | facebook.com/KaiserFamilyFoundation | twitter.com/kff

Filling the need for trusted information on national health issues, the Kaiser Family Foundation is a nonprofit organization based in San Francisco, California.