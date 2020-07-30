menu

COVID-19 Pandemic Has Disproportionate Social, Economic Impacts On Women, Presents Opportunity To Overhaul Development Funding Structures To Reach More Women

Jul 30, 2020

Devex: Fight ‘shadow pandemic’ by overhauling funding strategy, women leaders say
“COVID-19 is weakening social, educational, and health services access for women and girls. But the crisis also provides an opportunity to dismantle traditional development funding structures, and create a more equitable system that reaches more women, especially women of color, according to female development leaders…” (Lieberman, 7/30).

The Lancet Infectious Diseases: The indirect impact of COVID-19 on women
“Soon after the emergence of the severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2) last winter, it became apparent that mortality rates were higher for men than for women. This remains the case but it is women who are more likely to bear the brunt of the social and economic consequences of the pandemic. Earlier this year, U.N. Secretary-General António Guterres noted that ‘COVID-19 could reverse the limited progress that has been made on gender equality and women’s rights.’ With the pandemic set to stretch into 2021, his words are looking less like a warning than a prediction…” (Burki, August 2020).

