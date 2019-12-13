Costa Rica President Issues Technical Decree Allowing Therapeutic Abortions

Reuters: Costa Rica’s president says therapeutic abortions will be allowed

“Costa Rica’s President Carlos Alvarado on Thursday issued a technical decree that will allow for therapeutic abortions in the Central American nation, despite opposition from religious and conservative political groups. On paper, a 50-year-old law allows a pregnancy to be terminated only if the mother’s health is at risk, but a lack of regulatory clarity at hospitals has meant the law could not be applied. … Health Minister Daniel Salas said in a statement therapeutic abortions can be performed if three requirements are met: if there is no other medical alternative, if the woman gives consent, and after mandatory evaluation by three medical professionals…” (Murillo/Esposito, 12/12).