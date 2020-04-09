Coronavirus Lockdowns Should Not Be Lifted Fully Until Effective Vaccine Developed, Lancet Modeling Study Suggests; Search For Vaccine Continues But Will Take Time

CNN: Lockdowns shouldn’t be fully lifted until coronavirus vaccine found, new study warns

“Coronavirus lockdowns across the globe should not be completely lifted until a vaccine for the disease is found, according to a study based on China’s outbreak published in medical journal The Lancet. China’s draconian restrictions on daily life appear to have halted the first wave of Covid-19 across much of the country, but the researchers used mathematical modeling to show that premature lifting of measures could result in a sweeping second wave of infection…” (Reynolds, 4/9).

