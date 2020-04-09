menu

Filling the need for trusted information on national health issues

Support our work

Coronavirus Lockdowns Should Not Be Lifted Fully Until Effective Vaccine Developed, Lancet Modeling Study Suggests; Search For Vaccine Continues But Will Take Time

Apr 09, 2020

CNN: Lockdowns shouldn’t be fully lifted until coronavirus vaccine found, new study warns
“Coronavirus lockdowns across the globe should not be completely lifted until a vaccine for the disease is found, according to a study based on China’s outbreak published in medical journal The Lancet. China’s draconian restrictions on daily life appear to have halted the first wave of Covid-19 across much of the country, but the researchers used mathematical modeling to show that premature lifting of measures could result in a sweeping second wave of infection…” (Reynolds, 4/9).

ABC (Australia): A vaccine for coronavirus is the goal, but what does it take to get there? (Taylor, 4/8).

New York Times: More Coronavirus Vaccines and Treatments Move Toward Human Trials (Sheikh/Thomas, 4/8).

Wall Street Journal: What AIDS Taught Coronavirus Leaders: You Can’t Bank on a Fast Vaccine (Radnofsky/Cohen, 4/8).

Tags

Search News Summaries For:

Recent Reports

Related Summaries

The Henry J. Kaiser Family Foundation Headquarters: 185 Berry St., Suite 2000, San Francisco, CA 94107 | Phone 650-854-9400
Washington Offices and Barbara Jordan Conference Center: 1330 G Street, NW, Washington, DC 20005 | Phone 202-347-5270

www.kff.org | Email Alerts: kff.org/email | facebook.com/KaiserFamilyFoundation | twitter.com/kff

Filling the need for trusted information on national health issues, the Kaiser Family Foundation is a nonprofit organization based in San Francisco, California.