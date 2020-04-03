menu

Coronavirus Could Impact Access To Family Planning Services, Marie Stopes International Says

Apr 03, 2020

The Guardian: Coronavirus crisis may deny 9.5 million women access to family planning
“Up to 9.5 million women and girls could miss out on vital family planning services this year because of Covid-19, potentially resulting in thousands of deaths. Marie Stopes International warned on Friday that travel restrictions and lockdowns could have a devastating affect on women as they struggle to collect contraceptives and access other reproductive healthcare services, such as safe abortions, across the 37 countries in which it works…” (Ford, 4/3).

