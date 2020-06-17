Coronavirus Could Be Carried In Fecal Particles Spread By Toilet Flushing, Study Shows

Business Insider: Flushing the toilet could create a 3-foot vortex of airborne coronavirus poop particles, a new study shows

“…A new study [published in] the American Institute of Physics [Physics of Fluids journal] evaluated how far these viral poop particles could spread when you flush a toilet. It found that a toilet’s flush could spew tiny droplets from the toilet — and the material inside — up to 3 feet from the toilet, which could land on other surfaces around the bathroom. It also found that the turbulence from a flush generated such small particles that they could float in the air around the toilet for up to a minute, where they could be inhaled by another bathroom user. Shared bathrooms can be risky for this reason…” (Secon, 6/16).

