menu

Filling the need for trusted information on national health issues

Support our work

Confusion Surrounds U.S. Humanitarian Aid To Other Nations For Novel Coronavirus

Apr 17, 2020

AP: Virus pandemic collides with Trump’s disdain for foreign aid
“President Donald Trump’s well-known disdain for foreign aid is colliding with the imperatives of fighting the coronavirus pandemic, as his administration boasts about America’s generosity for countries in dire need while still generating confusion and anger on the global stage…” (Lee/Weissenstein, 4/17).

New York Times: U.S. Sends Funds to Needy Nations to Fight the Virus, but Maybe Not for Masks
“The Trump administration is considering new rules that would limit how American humanitarian aid is used to buy masks, plastic gloves and other protective medical equipment to combat the coronavirus in some of the world’s neediest nations. Instead, the administration is working to secure those supplies for Americans first as the pandemic sweeps around the world. The internal debate is the latest example of a global race for limited medical gear that puts countries that are poor, are unstable, or have deficient health systems at a deadly disadvantage…” (Jakes/Kanno-Youngs, 4/16).

Tags

Search News Summaries For:

Recent Reports

Related Summaries

The Henry J. Kaiser Family Foundation Headquarters: 185 Berry St., Suite 2000, San Francisco, CA 94107 | Phone 650-854-9400
Washington Offices and Barbara Jordan Conference Center: 1330 G Street, NW, Washington, DC 20005 | Phone 202-347-5270

www.kff.org | Email Alerts: kff.org/email | facebook.com/KaiserFamilyFoundation | twitter.com/kff

Filling the need for trusted information on national health issues, the Kaiser Family Foundation is a nonprofit organization based in San Francisco, California.