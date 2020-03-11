menu

Climate Change Accelerating, Threatening Human Health, U.N. Weather Agency Says

Mar 11, 2020

AP: U.N.: Last year was second-warmest and decade was hottest ever
“Last year was the second warmest on record, the past decade was the hottest in human history and January was the warmest January since 1850, the head of the U.N. weather agency said Tuesday…” (Lederer, 3/11).

U.N. News: Flagship U.N. study shows accelerating climate change on land, sea and in the atmosphere
“A wide-ranging U.N. climate report, released on Tuesday, shows that climate change is having a major effect on all aspects of the environment, as well as on the health and wellbeing of the global population. The report, The WMO Statement on the State of the Global Climate in 2019, which is led by the U.N. weather agency (World Meteorological Organization), contains data from an extensive network of partners…” (3/10).

