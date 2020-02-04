menu

CGD Explores 3 Questions To Guide Global Family Planning Movement

Feb 04, 2020

Center for Global Development: From Vision to Architecture: Three Questions to Guide the Global Family Planning Movement Towards 2030
Felice Apter, visiting fellow at CGD; Janeen Madan Keller, assistant director for global health and senior policy analyst at CGD; and Rachel Silverman, policy fellow at CGD, discuss three central questions to guide the global family planning community as the design of “FP2030” begins. Questions include: “1. Will new players join the original Core Partners? … 2. How will the partnership raise and sustain resource flows? … 3. How will the family planning community move towards mutual accountability?” (2/3).

