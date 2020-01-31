CFR Working Paper Focuses On Mitigating Communicable Diseases In Refugee Populations

Council on Foreign Relations: Refuge From Disease

In this working paper, Swee Kheng Khor of the Blavatnik School of Government at the University of Oxford and David L. Heymann of the Centre on Global Health Security at Chatham House discuss mitigating communicable diseases in refugee populations and present recommendations to improve health care in these situations. The authors note, “Any efforts to address communicable diseases should not be viewed in isolation but instead as one part of the entirety of policy options for refugees. The medical, logistical, technical, and financial hurdles can be overcome, but the political and geopolitical hurdles are more difficult. Nation-states need to enter into a new era of rational self-interest in dealing with refugee health given the powerful, albeit largely invisible, benefit” (1/30).