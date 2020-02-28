CFR Research Associate Discusses WHO’s Relationship With China, WHO’s Response To China’s Coronavirus Efforts

Council on Foreign Relations: The WHO and China: Dereliction of Duty

Michael Collins, research associate for Asia Studies at the Council on Foreign Relations, discusses the relationship between the World Health Organization and China, highlighting the WHO’s response to China’s handling of the COVID-19 outbreak. Collins writes, “The WHO’s weak response to China’s mishandling of the COVID-19 outbreak has laundered China’s image at the expense of the WHO’s credibility. The rate of infection in China appears to be declining, but the risk of a global pandemic is increasing. The time is ripe for clear leadership from the WHO based on science not politics” (2/27).