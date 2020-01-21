CFR Launches ‘Think Global Health’ Multi-Contributor Website Examining How Changes In Health Impact Global Trends

Council on Foreign Relations: New Website Explores How Changes in Health Shape Global Trends

“The Council on Foreign Relations (CFR) introduces Think Global Health, a multi-contributor website that examines how changes in health are reshaping economies, societies, and the everyday lives of people around the world. The new site offers a unique venue for CFR experts and outside contributors to discuss critical global health issues — including infectious as well as noncommunicable diseases such as heart disease, cancer, and diabetes — and engage readers in debates and efforts to improve health worldwide…” (1/17).