CFR Expert Discusses U.S. WHO Withdrawal, Says Action ‘Imprudent’

World Politics Review: Leaving the WHO Is No Way to Deal With a Pandemic

Stewart M. Patrick, James H. Binger senior fellow in global governance and director of the International Institutions and Global Governance Program at the Council on Foreign Relations, discusses the U.S. withdrawal from the WHO. Patrick writes, “Secretary of State Mike Pompeo formally notified the United Nations last week that the United States would withdraw from the World Health Organization. This imprudent step, taken in the midst of a rapidly accelerating pandemic, weakens global health at the precise moment it needs to be bolstered. It will endanger lives around the world while further shredding America’s tattered reputation as an enlightened global leader” (7/13).