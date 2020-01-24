CEPI To Fund Research Into 3 Possible Vaccines For Coronavirus; Gilead Examining Coronavirus Treatment Potential Of Experimental Ebola Drug

Reuters: Epidemic response group says starts work on 3 possible China virus vaccines

“Three separate research teams are to start work on developing potential vaccines against the new coronavirus that is causing a disease epidemic in China, a global coalition set up to fight diseases said on Thursday. The Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations (CEPI), which is co-funding the emergency projects, said the plan was to have at least one potential vaccine in clinical trials by June…” (1/23).

Reuters: Gilead assessing potential use of Ebola drug as China virus treatment

“Gilead Sciences Inc. said on Thursday it was assessing whether its experimental Ebola treatment could be used against the new coronavirus that has sickened hundreds of people in China and led to at least 18 deaths…” (Steenhuysen/Mishra, 1/23).

Coverage on a theory stating the new coronavirus originated in snakes is available from Nature/Scientific American and Wired.