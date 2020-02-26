menu

CDC’s MMWR Publishes Update On Coronavirus Outbreak, Response In U.S.

Feb 26, 2020

CDC’s “Morbidity and Mortality Weekly Report”: Update: Public Health Response to the Coronavirus Disease 2019 Outbreak — United States, February 24, 2020
Daniel B. Jernigan, director of the Influenza Division in the National Center for Immunization and Respiratory Diseases (NCIRD) at CDC, and the CDC COVID-19 Response Team provide an update on the 2019 coronavirus outbreak, including the case count in the U.S. as of February 24 and CDC’s response efforts (2/25).

