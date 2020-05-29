CDC’s MMWR Discusses Effect Of 3-Drug Mass Drug Administration Campaign On Lymphatic Filariasis In American Samoa

CDC’s “Morbidity and Mortality Weekly Report”: Notes from the Field: Impact of a Mass Drug Administration Campaign Using a Novel Three-Drug Regimen on Lymphatic Filariasis Antigenemia — American Samoa, 2019

Marisa A. Hast, epidemic intelligence service officer at the CDC, and colleagues discuss the effect of a three-drug mass drug administration (MDA) campaign on lymphatic filariasis prevalence in American Samoa. The authors note that “lymphatic filariasis antigenemia has declined since 2016 but remains above the 1% WHO threshold in all age groups, suggesting that lymphatic filariasis transmission in American Samoa is ongoing. To interrupt transmission in this setting, American Samoa should consider following WHO recommendations and continue annual three-drug MDA with appropriate monitoring of progress toward elimination until targets are met. Lymphatic filariasis control activities should target high-prevalence sectors of the population, including adult men, to ensure that this population is adequately covered in the future” (5/29).