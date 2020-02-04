menu

CDC, Partners Publish Health Security Supplement Examining Lessons Learned In Global Health Security Implementation

Feb 04, 2020

CDC: Health Security Supplement: What Works? Lessons Learned in Global Health Security Implementation
This supplement to Health Security “shares tangible examples from CDC and partners’ work to help countries build core public health capacities to quickly identify and address public health threats at their source. Articles highlight the value of effective partnerships, the strong link between local and global public health, and the importance of having measurable targets to improve global health security” (1/31).

