CDC Discusses Role As PEPFAR Implementing Partner, Efforts To End Global HIV, TB Epidemics

Feb 19, 2020

CDC: On the Frontlines: The Leaders, Experts, Innovators, and Change Makers Transforming the Global HIV Epidemic
In this updated collection, CDC discusses its role as a key implementing agency of the U.S. President’s Emergency Plan for AIDS Relief (PEPFAR). According to the page, “CDC plays a unique role, bringing scientific know-how and on-the-ground expertise to bring about significant impact in the fight against these diseases. Just last year, our efforts accounted for more than 50 percent of key PEPFAR outcomes to treat and prevent HIV and TB. … Since 2003, CDC and other PEPFAR implementing partners have helped save more than 17 million lives. While we’ve made great progress, we urgently need to do more. We cannot stop now. Continuing this momentum is critical to controlling and ultimately ending the global HIV and TB epidemics” (February 2020).

