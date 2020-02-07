menu

Burkina Faso, Mali, Niger Experience High Levels Of Hunger Due To Violence, Climate Change

Feb 07, 2020

U.N. Dispatch: There Has Been a Staggering Increase in Hunger in the Sahel Region. Violence and Climate Change are to Blame
Journalist Joanne Lu discusses the hunger crisis in the Sahel region, noting that there has been “an alarming hunger spike in Burkina Faso, Mali, and Niger that could put 14.4 million people at risk of food security in West Africa this year. … According to the U.N., the number of people facing a critical lack of food in Burkina Faso, Mali, and Niger … spiked over the last year due to violence and climate change that have threatened people’s already fragile livelihoods and forced them to migrate” (2/5).

