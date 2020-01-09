Brookings’ ‘Foresight Africa’ Report Examines Continent’s Top Priorities For 2020-30

Brookings: Foresight Africa: Top priorities for the continent 2020-2030

This summary of the report states, “This special edition of Foresight Africa highlights the triumphs of past years as well as strategies from our experts to tackle forthcoming, but surmountable, obstacles to a prosperous continent by 2030.” The report contains five chapters: “Achieving the Sustainable Development Goals,” “Deepening good governance,” “Leveraging demographic trends for economic transformation,” “Combating climate change,” and “Capturing the Fourth Industrial Revolution” (1/8).