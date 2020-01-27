BMJ Collection, Research Article Explore Women’s, Children’s, Adolescents’ Health In SDG Era

BMJ: Leaving no woman, no child, and no adolescent behind

“In 2020 the world enters the last 10 years of the sustainable development goals (SDGs). The SDGs’ mantra … is ‘Leave no one behind.’ The 2030 goals target health and well-being for all and the U.N.’s Every Woman Every Child global strategy for women’s, children’s, and adolescents’ health (2016-2030) is the unifying roadmap to achieve that for women, children, and adolescents. Is leaving no one behind just rhetoric, or is it leading to measurable change? In this collection of articles leading researchers from around the world explore the data on health inequalities in an attempt to answer this question. One third of the way through the SDG era, what will it take to ensure that no woman, child, or adolescent is left behind?” (January 2020).

BMJ Global Health: Are the poorest poor being left behind? Estimating global inequalities in reproductive, maternal, newborn and child health

Aluisio J.D. Barros of the Department of Data and Analytics at WHO and colleagues discuss an analysis on wealth-related inequalities in reproductive, maternal, neonatal, and child health, writing, “There are huge inequalities between the richest and the poorest women and children in most countries. These inequalities are strongly driven by low coverage among the poorest given the wealthiest groups achieve high coverage irrespective of where they live, overcoming any barriers that are an impediment to others. Countries that ‘punched above their weight’ in coverage, given their level of absolute wealth, were those that best managed to reach their poorest women and children” (January 2020).