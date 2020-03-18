Bloomberg Philanthropies To Donate $40M Toward Coronavirus Responses In LMICs

The Hill: Bloomberg Philanthropies pledges $40M to fight coronavirus globally

“Bloomberg Philanthropies will donate $40 million toward a global response to the coronavirus pandemic, the organization founded by former New York Mayor Michael Bloomberg announced Tuesday. The Bloomberg Philanthropies’ Coronavirus Global Response Initiative will fund rapid-response teams to prevent and slow the disease’s spread in vulnerable low- and middle-income countries. The initiative will have a strong focus on African nations, but will also extend to support mayors and city governments around the world…” (Klar, 3/17).