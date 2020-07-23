menu

Blogs, U.N. Agency Releases Address Women’s Health, Domestic Workers’ Rights, Vaccine Delivery, Other COVID-19 Issues

Jul 23, 2020

IntraHealth International’s “Vital”: COVID-19 Puts More Women and Girls in Danger from Abusers
Mariana Andreu, IntraHealth UNC Summer Fellow (7/22).

U.N.: U.N. urges protection of domestic workers’ rights during COVID-19 pandemic (July 2020).

UNICEF: Innovative freight solutions to deliver vaccines, despite COVID-19 disruptions (7/22).

World Bank Blogs: A strong COVID-19 response, and a road to recovery
Axel van Trotsenburg, managing director of operations at the World Bank (7/22).

WHO: New COVID-19 Law Lab to provide vital legal information and support for the global COVID-19 response (7/22).

