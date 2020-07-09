menu

Blogs, Releases, Video Address Various Issues Related To COVID-19 Pandemic, Including Responses In Africa, Gender-Based Violence, Vaccine Development

Jul 09, 2020

BMJ Opinion: Covid-19 will end but doctors will keep dying: supporting physicians’ mental health after the pandemic
Trisha Pasricha, gastroenterology fellow at the Massachusetts General Hospital and filmmaker (7/8).

Brookings: Learning from the best: Evaluating Africa’s COVID-19 responses
Youssef Travaly, vice president of the AIMS-NEI Global Network — Next Einstein Forum, and Aretha Mare, research officer — Next Einstein Forum (7/8).

Center for Global Development: Dexamethasone for Severe and Critical COVID-19 Patients: Is It Suitable for Low-Resource Settings?
Hiral Shah, senior policy analyst at CGD, and colleagues (7/8).

CSIS: Parallel Epidemics: Covid-19 and Gender-Based Violence in South Africa (7/7).

Fred Hutch: Fred Hutch joins international COVID-19 vaccine effort (7/8).

