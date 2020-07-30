menu

Blog Post, Releases Address Potential Long-Acting HIV Prevention Option For Women In Sub-Saharan Africa; Lead Poisoning In Children Globally; Intersection Of Climate Change, Environmental, Reproductive Health

Jul 30, 2020

UNAIDS: UNAIDS is hopeful that a new long-acting HIV prevention option will soon become available for women in sub-Saharan Africa (7/28).

UNICEF: A third of the world’s children poisoned by lead, new groundbreaking analysis says (7/29).

Wilson Center’s Environmental Change and Security Program’s “New Security Beat”: At the Intersection of Climate Change and Environmental and Reproductive Justice
Amanda King, program assistant for the Wilson Center’s Environmental Change and Security Program and Maternal Health Initiative (7/29).

