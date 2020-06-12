Blog Posts, Releases Address Various Aspects of COVID-19 Pandemic

Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation’s “The Optimist”: When a COVID-19 vaccine is ready, this group will make sure the whole world can access it

Bill Gates, co-chair and trustee of the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation (June 2020).

BMJ Opinion: Stewardship for universal healthcare in a post-covid-19 world

Tim Wilson, director of the Oxford Centre for Triple Value Healthcare, and colleagues (6/12).

Cordaid: COVID-19 And Global Health: The Real Enemy Is Not The Virus (6/11).

Georgetown University Medical Center: Georgetown Global Health Experts Provide Guidance on COVID-19 at Protests (6/11).

Government Offices of Sweden: Sweden’s response in the global fight against the COVID-19 virus (6/11).

Médecins Sans Frontières/Doctors Without Borders: Yemen: COVID-19 spreads across the country, pushing ruined health system over the brink (6/10).

ONE Blog: How to prevent the COVID-19 pandemic from becoming a hunger epidemic (6/11).

Science Speaks: COVID-19: Will high-tide waves and low-tide waves continue across America? Over 20,000 new cases and 800 deaths since yesterday

Daniel Lucey, infectious diseases physician and adjunct professor of infectious diseases at Georgetown University Medical Center and senior scholar at Georgetown University’s O’Neill Institute (6/11).

Think Global Health: COVID-19 Highlights the Need for Universal Health Coverage

Anthony McDonnell, research associate at the Overseas Development Institute and senior policy analyst at the Center for Global Development (6/11).

Think Global Health: Family Affair: Coronavirus and the Climate Crisis

Gaurab Basu, instructor at Harvard Medical School, primary care physician at Cambridge Health Alliance (CHA), and co-director of the CHA’s Center for Health Equity Education and Advocacy, and Samir Chaudhuri, founder of the Child in Need Institute (CINI) (6/9).

UNFPA: Pregnant indigenous women in Panama face COVID-19 fears, lack of transport (6/11).

UNICEF: Struggles of children left behind by migration at the time of COVID -19

Lucio Valerio Sarandrea, author at UNICEF Connect (6/11).