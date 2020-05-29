Blog Posts, Releases Address Various Aspects Of COVID-19 Pandemic

Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation’s “The Optimist”: Combating COVID-19 in India

M. Hari Menon, director of the India office at the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation (5/26).

Center for American Progress: Protecting and Promoting Women’s Rights Is Key to Defeating the Coronavirus at Home and Abroad

Shilpa Phadke, vice president of the Women’s Initiative, and Alexandra Schmitt, policy analyst for human rights, democracy, and development on the National Security and International Policy team, both at the Center for American Progress (5/29).

CSIS: Online Event: A Conversation with Senator Chris Van Hollen (D-MD) (5/28).

CSIS: Online Event: Humanitarian Operations During Covid-19: A Conversation with Michelle Nunn of CARE USA (5/26).

FAO: FAO warns multiple impact of viruses, plagues and economic damage will fuel hunger in Asia and the Pacific (5/28).

Global Atlanta: Stacey Abrams: Pandemic Blunders Weaken America’s Global Leadership

Trevor Williams, managing editor of Global Atlanta (5/28).

Health Affairs Blog: What Have Foundations Been Doing In The Fight Against COVID-19? Part III

Lee-Lee Prina, senior editor at Health Affairs (5/28).

Health Affairs Blog: What’s Driving The COVID-19 Blame Game? Anxiety And Confusion About Wet Markets, China⁠ — And The Entire Global Economy

Ashley Andreou, medical student at Georgetown University School of Medicine (5/28).

ICRC: International Red Cross and Red Crescent Movement appeals for 3.1 billion Swiss francs (3.19 billion US dollars) to curb COVID-19’s spread and assist world’s most vulnerable amid the pandemic (5/28).

IPI Global Observatory: Lessons from the Global Counterterrorism Forum for International Cooperation on Pandemics

Eric Rosand, non-resident senior fellow at Brookings, and Stevan Weine, professor of psychiatry, director of Global Medicine, and director of the Center for Global Health, all at the University of Illinois at Chicago College of Medicine (5/28).

Médecins Sans Frontières: Continuing essential medical services during COVID-19 (5/28)

Médecins Sans Frontières: Unregulated market for personal protective equipment puts lives at risk (5/28).

UNAIDS: Informal traders in Namibia given a lifeline during COVID-19 pandemic (5/29).

World Economic Forum: Handwashing is not just for coronavirus — how good hygiene could help reduce antibiotic use

Charlotte Edmond, senior writer with Formative Content (5/29).