Blog Posts Address Various Topics Related To COVID-19, Including Vaccine Accessibility, Medical Research Funding, Impact On Maternal Health
AEI: The fragile vaccine plan to save the world
James C. Capretta, resident fellow and Milton Friedman chair at AEI (7/29).
BMJ Opinion: Fiona M. Watt: Covid-19 — a new disease has forced a re-think of how we fund medical research
Fiona M. Watt, executive chair at the Medical Research Council (7/29).
ONE: Meet the frontline health workers supporting maternal care during COVID
Sam Vox, visual storyteller at the ONE Campaign (7/29).
UNAIDS: Guyana community organization serves sex workers on the edge during COVID-19 (7/29).
World Economic Forum: 6 months on from declaring ‘a public health emergency,’ WHO says COVID-19’s future is up to us
Charlotte Edmond, senior writer for Formative Content (7/30).