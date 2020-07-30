menu

Filling the need for trusted information on national health issues

Support our work

Blog Posts Address Various Topics Related To COVID-19, Including Vaccine Accessibility, Medical Research Funding, Impact On Maternal Health

Jul 30, 2020

AEI: The fragile vaccine plan to save the world
James C. Capretta, resident fellow and Milton Friedman chair at AEI (7/29).

BMJ Opinion: Fiona M. Watt: Covid-19 — a new disease has forced a re-think of how we fund medical research
Fiona M. Watt, executive chair at the Medical Research Council (7/29).

ONE: Meet the frontline health workers supporting maternal care during COVID
Sam Vox, visual storyteller at the ONE Campaign (7/29).

UNAIDS: Guyana community organization serves sex workers on the edge during COVID-19 (7/29).

World Economic Forum: 6 months on from declaring ‘a public health emergency,’ WHO says COVID-19’s future is up to us
Charlotte Edmond, senior writer for Formative Content (7/30).

Tags

Search News Summaries For:

Recent Reports

Related Summaries

The Henry J. Kaiser Family Foundation Headquarters: 185 Berry St., Suite 2000, San Francisco, CA 94107 | Phone 650-854-9400
Washington Offices and Barbara Jordan Conference Center: 1330 G Street, NW, Washington, DC 20005 | Phone 202-347-5270

www.kff.org | Email Alerts: kff.org/email | facebook.com/KaiserFamilyFoundation | twitter.com/kff

Filling the need for trusted information on national health issues, the Kaiser Family Foundation is a nonprofit organization based in San Francisco, California.