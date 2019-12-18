Blog Post Discusses Global Need To Better Address Gender-Based Violence In Foreign Policies

Council on Foreign Relations: Violence Against Women: Beyond Multilateral Virtue Signaling

Chelsea Thorpe, former intern for International Institutions and Global Governance at the Council on Foreign Relations, discusses the growing prevalence of gender-based violence and the individual countries’ “need to centralize women in their diplomatic efforts across the board, an aim best achieved through the formal adoption of feminist foreign policies [FFP].” Thorpe writes, “The current bar for prioritizing women is quite low, so even minimal steps in the direction of FFP would constitute a significant improvement. … If implemented well, FFP can revolutionize not just foreign policy, but world affairs” (12/17).