Biden, Sanders Criticize Trump Administration’s COVID-19 Response, Present Positions On Issue During Debate

The Hill: Biden, Sanders seek to show contrast with Trump on coronavirus

“Former Vice President Joe Biden and Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) are seeking to contrast their leadership styles and crisis management skills with President Trump’s amid increasing fallout over the government’s response to the coronavirus outbreak. Both campaigns have picked apart Trump’s response to the pandemic, including over the lack of testing, while also showcasing what a response from their administrations would look like if faced with a similar health crisis…” (Manchester, 3/15).

Additional coverage of coronavirus-related discussion at the debate is available from The Atlantic, New York Times, and POLITICO.