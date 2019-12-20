menu

Attacks On Health Workers Slowing Progress To End Ebola Outbreak In DRC

Dec 20, 2019

NPR: Ebola Flares Up Amid Attacks On Health Workers In Congo
“The Ebola outbreak in Democratic Republic of Congo is flaring up again. After several attacks on health workers, responders are still struggling to get back into areas where the disease is spreading…” (Aizenman, 12/20).

VOA: WHO: Insecurity, Poor Access Delay End of DR Congo Ebola Outbreak
“…The latest reports put the number of confirmed cases at 3,354, including 2,218 deaths. Health officials are concerned progress made against the Ebola outbreak in the North Kivu and Ituri provinces could come undone because of ongoing fighting among dozens of armed groups…” (Schlein, 12/19).

